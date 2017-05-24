Republican healthcare plan and 2018 budget rollout fails all Americans

This is a quick commentary....

"Under the Republican proposed healthcare plan, the CBO determined that over 23 million fewer people will have healthcare insurance over the next 10 years than currently insured, with a $119B associated reduction in the Federal deficit.

Now, understand this. That $119B reduction equates to a decrease in Federal spending programs related to healthcare of $5174 per 10 years per person to be uninsured!!! That is $517 per year!!! And yet, the "2018 budget" from "little d" calls for an increase of $180B in military spending over that same 10 year period. WTF!!!

Republicans are clueless as to their total disconnect with the VAST Majority of Americans. Do they continue to do nothing unless issuing sub-par directives equates to a Major accomplishment? And, if grouped together, amount to nothing but tax breaks for the 1%'s. And, least we forget, "Reaganomics", which is the "do nothing" game plan again being shoved in the face of all Americans, brought us the LARGEST INCREASE IN THE FEDERAL DEFICIT EVER, and a B-1 bomber that cost over $1B per!!! WTF!!!

This cannot pass, EVER!!!

tmy

stand up and be counted

"If not me, who?

If not now, when?

(borrowed quote from history)