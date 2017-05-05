Republicans have "godless" souls

This is more of a comment, but also a call to action. The comments are flying fast and furious, but reality sets in. Where are you???

New York Times article;

" In Rare Unity, Hospitals, Doctors and Insurers Criticize Health Bill"

http://www.msn.com/en-us/news/politics/in-rare-unity-hospitals-doctors-and-insurers-criticize-health-bill/ar-BBAL8em?li=BBnb7Kz

My comments regarding NYT article following today's conversations regarding healthcare.

There are "dis-connects" in the current healthcare delivery system in the US,yes. I, for one, found it less than “tasteful” to concede to "automated" increases from the health insurance industry..as if "it" was god!!! Vocal critics of the stature and reclaim, no, not acclaim, that rise up against this disgraceful Republican “healthcare plan”? is a positive in the "revolution" we are experiencing in regards to healthcare in the US. We the people must continue to demand a one payer system that is "EQUAL FOR ALL". Remember, not until then can you, "quit your bitching"!!! Make those house Republicans who voted for taking the "sanctity of life" away from anyone, and the Senate Republicans who may follow, be replaced with someone else who holds life and its "dignity" cherished. To all of you, less informed, I am prepared to acknowledge that 400,000 insurance company employees are going to be, "made redundant", as in England, save for the SOB's that ran the companies that honored greed and truthfully, killed people personally. Now, shall we talk??? Much needs to be done...lets go!!!

I must add...I find that the authors of this piece....seemed to have done their homework and presented this info in a clean and straight-forward way. good job!