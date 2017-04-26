The new Republican Health Care plan, who are they working for?

WHO THE HELL ARE republicans working for???

Recent headlines include:

Republicans exempt their own insurance from their latest health care proposal

http://www.msn.com/en-us/news/politics/republicans-exempt-their-own-insurance-from-their-latest-health-care-proposal/ar-BBAnqI1?li=BBnb7Kz

and what about this;

Republicans’ new health amendment lets insurers charge sick people more, cover less

http://www.vox.com/2017/4/25/15422478/gop-ahca-amendment

With the above articles in mind, I want to know...WHO THE HELL are republicans working for???

I WANT TO KNOW!!!!!

