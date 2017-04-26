Newsvine

toddyurk

About retired Healthcare Professional Articles: 29 Seeds: 3 Comments: 60 Since: Sep 2008

The new Republican Health Care plan, who are they working for?

Current Status: Published (4)
By toddyurk
Tue Apr 25, 2017 10:18 PM
Discuss:

WHO THE HELL ARE republicans working for???

 

Recent headlines include:

 

Republicans exempt their own insurance from their latest health care proposal

http://www.msn.com/en-us/news/politics/republicans-exempt-their-own-insurance-from-their-latest-health-care-proposal/ar-BBAnqI1?li=BBnb7Kz

 

 

 

and what about this;

 

 

 

Republicans’ new health amendment lets insurers charge sick people more, cover less

 

http://www.vox.com/2017/4/25/15422478/gop-ahca-amendment

 

 

With the above articles in mind, I want to know...WHO THE HELL are republicans working for???

 

I WANT TO KNOW!!!!!

 

 tmy

 

 

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor