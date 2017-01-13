The imbicility of reversing or repealing the ACA

http://www.msn.com/en-us/news/politics/house-expected-to-follow-senate%e2%80%99s-lead-on-rush-to-repeal-health-law/ar-AAlOVwi?li=BBnb7Kz

"House Expected to Follow Senate’s Lead on Rush to Repeal Health Law"

In regards to an article published by the New York Times I commented as such:

Something you all MUST, at least, try to understand. Prior to the ACA, all uninsured Americans either got no healthcare, or most often visited an emergency room for what is termed "basic healthcare services". That caused government to reimburse all emergency rooms and hospitals for that "loss to income" for providing those services. WE....ALL Americans paid for that via our taxes!!!

NOW. with the ACA, we have a system in place to offset some of those tax reimbursed costs with a larger payer group and yes, some governmental subsidy. That is a huge reason why the ACA saves MASSIVE tax expenditures and asks all less fortunate to "pay what they can", which TRULY costs the average taxpayer...99% of Americans, less then they were giving towards the system as it was before the ACA!!! AND it provides SOME healthcare coverage for those that could not afford or refused to obtain healthcare insurance before the ACA..."WHICH ALL TAXPAYERS PAID FOR.....BEFORE THE ACA". NOW 99.9% of ALL taxpayers are paying less for "subsidized" tax reimbursed healthcare costs then they were BEFORE the passage of the Affordable Care Act. The hyperbole is being introduced by insurance companies and those motivated by political motives and securing a morally corrupt healthcare delivery system in America. (which by the way, is rated in the lower half of the top 25 Industrial countries in the world). WE Americans pay the most healthcare costs in the WORLD, and yet rank no better then Vietnam in healthcare outcomes. ALL of what I say here is gods honest truth. ANYONE saying otherwise is lying!!!

tmy