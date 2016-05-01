Dr. Francis Collins and Dr. Steven Rosenberg both of the NIH, MUST be fired TODAY!!!

To whom it may concern;

The Director of the National Institutes of Health (NIH), Dr. Francis Collins along with the head of the National Cancer Institute, Dr. Steven Rosenberg, MUST submit immediate letters of resignation or be fired today!!!

During the tenure of Dr. Collins, the NIH has been critically “called on the carpet” numerous times with serious allegations of lack of credibility of researchers, lack of over site in personal research initiatives, a disregard for patient safety and most importantly, a lack of “institutional control”.

After a scathing report last year detailing many shortcomings in Dr. Collins leadership, recently a very specific report has become made public calling into question the very competency of Dr. Collins and that of Dr. Rosenberg, in particular!!!

I call for the immediate resignation of Dr.'s Collins and Rosenberg, or, the immediate firing of both.

I attach many links to the scathing reports in question and the discredited aspects of both Dr. Collins and Dr. Rosenberg's professionalism as well as their nearly “flippant” disregard for any person or over site external institution or governmental agency, plainly showing and stating that neither Dr. Collins nor Dr. Rosenberg, truly “have a clue”!!!

I ask and call out those in the position to make this so in the Obama administration to act to force their retirement or fire them,TODAY!!!

Todd Michael Yurk

address and phone on file

tmy

What follows are numerous links to the discredit of both Dr. Collins and Dr. Rosenberg, may both be gone before the door hits them in the ass!!!!

Thanks also to Mr. Bernstein at the Washington Post

Lets make this happen for the betterment of ALL not only in America, but in the World.

tmy