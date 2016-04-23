Ms Tavenner and her ilk must be taught a lesson in their glad handing gratitude

A recent article on MSN.com news says the "woman who ran Obamacare" says BIG health insurance price hikes are coming!!!!

The woman referenced seemingly is Ms Marilyn Tavenner, who had some position in the Obama administration. She is now the "head of all healthcare lobbyists", according to the article. The article tries to point to Ms Tavenner's "inside info" as making her a woman of great renown! The article also states Ms Tavenner was the "Head of the federal Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services". (does that mean she was in charge of dolling out TB??? Oh, BTW..the article also says the roll out of "Obamacare" was a disaster in 2013. Supposedly, Ms Tavenner was in charge of the roll out website, cited as the "disaster"! Now, Ms Tavenner has inside info that could give truckloads of manure to the "healthcare insurance industry" and has already in her own words threatened the government with "BIG" price hikes soon from the healthcare insurance industry. That woman is not only anti-American, but she is borderline violating a sworn trust, btw...punishable by FEDERAL country club jail!

My comments to the article are here;

"I will tell anyone this....she is the ass incarnate of every one of her ilk that is given a moral objective to serve the United States of America, and then, turns around and uses any and all inside info that cannot be called "secret" per se, but is truly meant to be confidential, for their own greed, lust and their ability to fly the "fickle finger of fate award" in the face of all she and they pledged to serve faithfully. CONSIDER THESE KIND WORDS Ms Tavenner, you anti American piece of dog dodo!!!!"

Just as a point of reference, I proudly display my signed certificate of gratitude from President Obama for my personal help in passing the "Affordable Care Act".

PLEASE...I ask that people who may make a stake for themselves in the coming years to defend and protect the United States constitution and citizenry against all enemies, both foreign and domestic, see Ms Tavenner's words and deeds as not only trading her "uselessness" to the federal government, having been fired for incompetence, but now as nearing treasonous by greedily giving governmental confidentially to those that have been shown to and will evidently continue to show themselves as not only threatening economic ruin to the United States of America, but potentially the global economy.

Please, YOU must, shall we say, "modify her thoughts" in this and other regards, if humanly possible.

thank you in advance for you time

