More censorship from Yahoo for speaking negative of that vile person trump

"Trump mocks reporter allegedly assaulted by his campaign manager"

----------------------------------------------

I tried to comment on an article on Yahoo about how trump "mocks reporter allegedly assaulted by his campaign manager". My comments where:

"To state the "negativism" of Trump would fill more than one page. From both sides of the isle, he is and represents the most vile a human to ever seek office in the United States, let alone the Presidency. Now through in that do nothing MoFO Makonil(sp) and that is a perfect picture of what Republicans have given and some how continue to give to not only all US citizens, but all citizens of the world and have for the better part of the past 50 years!!!!! Let us, all of us make that change!

Work hard to elect as many Democrats as you possibly can, and the United States and the World will see a better day. With my head and my heart."

Tmy

When I returned to the article a few moments later I did not see my comment posted. I then wrote a nasty gram (lol) to yahoo censors that read:

“Yahoo censors....what the heck is wrong with what I just made as a comment to a worthless human being, such as you may be.”

I tried to slam post the original comments I posted...stooping so low as to remove the "MoFO" wording....still censored!!!!

What the hell is going on in this country when a person cannot enter the realm of social intercourse without some pimply ass twit being able to censor anything he or she does not believe in or in their own mind, will not allow to be seen by others.

This is more than simple disgust, this is a plan to wear out opposition to Trump any way they can, those simple minded cretins.

Help us all to vote into office as many Democrats as we can. We will find a good way to send the "blue dog dems" to the door, but we need a democrat in every public office in the United States, in my less than humble opinion. Please do what you can to over come this censorship and voter suppression already in play, (Maricopa County, Arizona primary presidential election, for those of you unaware) from those vile anti-American imbeciles.

No more fence sitting you back there in the nickle seats. We need everyone to do all they can to get democrats elected...need I add, legally elected. Fight censorship, fight voter suppression, fight at the state and local level to give every one their chance to vote and for their vote to be counted!!!

Todd Michael Yurk