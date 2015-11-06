Has NPR really become a Republican hack to edit "intelligence"?

update 110615 approx 0630 EST

NPR has held to "withhold" any comments I added after the initial "rejection". They blew out two of my followups and edited out my additional comments regarding their editorial prowess.

While to add something hopefully useful to social intercourse, I commented on an "article" published on NPR website 110615. I had not realized NPR had been threatened with non existence unless they cow down to republican hacks. Please, please, help us!!!

The article was;

"Should Human Stem Cells Be Used To Make Partly Human Chimeras?"

My initial comment was;

Where the hell anyone might get an idea to "trans-species" human DNA with anything, hoping for a result of some "thing" viable, seems to be so far beyond the pale that it is mind numbing. I for one would use the power of money...i.e., withholding all funding for any such realm of experimentation. I do not condone "scientists on acid trying to make new "human" species in a lab". BUT, I wholeheartedly endorse most research involving ethical use of "embryonic" cell cultures, including all the cell lines "prohibited" for research by previous "small minded and oh so short sighted" previous United States Presidential administrations. Least we forget, true intelligence differs in that, what we can do versus what we can do but do not, is not merely a moral equivalent.

tmy

Evidently, NPR has a thing about the word hell. When I changed the word hell in my comment to the word heck, NPR seemed to accept my comment as "post worthy". I went back a few minutes later, and low and behold, it was removed from the comment section for this article.

Since when has NPR become the whipping board for right wing and mainstream REPUBLICAN hacks???

My follow up comment was treated the same...it was "under review" by the NPR editing staff...and DELETED by NPR...but follows here;

Second comment:

added 110615

NPR did not allow my post as is. I changed the word hell with the word heck...then it seems to have been accepted. Hence, this is precisely what I had in mind in my previous comment.

Third try:

Added 110515 (2) approx five minutes to previous.

NPR...shame on you!!!! third (3) time just to comment. Who the heck do YOU think you are anyway.NPR did not allow just recent post as is. I changed the word (HE double toothpicks) to the word heck...then it seems to have been accepted. Hence, this is precisely what I had in mind in my previous comment.

tmy

PLEASE HELP now and forever, prevent this editorial "focusing" of only positive or non consequential comments to their articles meant to sway millions!!!

I see this as an egregious wrong!!!

tmy