GOP's Christie: Parents should have choice in vaccinations....another reason to

GOP's Christie: Parents should have choice in vaccinations

Horse hockey!!!!

Well Mr Christ....this is a "society", you may recall the term from a "civics" class in high school???? We as a society, have voluntarily pledged to live as "one of every one". And, if you recall from your "civics” class Mr. Christ..we accept commonality as an "every one" defense against...fear...harm...and yes choice of religion and even YOUR right to speak. Allowing a "stray child" who has not been vaccinated against societal accepted, and very potentially deadly communicable diseases (those spread readily from person to person), that said vaccines have safe and efficacious records of preventing for more than 150 years in some cases, would not only put that child at risk of untoward harm and put the child's parents at risk of being jailed for neglect, but, even more importantly in our "society"....that child puts all of its "society" at risk of contacting a potentially deadly and "PREVENTABLE", communicable disease. Mr. Christ....your pandering to small minded money, with the “hope” of creating divisive stands of one against 100,000,000 on this issue of protecting “society” versus one, is not only constitutionally naive, but shows you as a man of very low quality and as someone who should be feared...and potentially hated!!!

