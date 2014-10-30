Flaunting EBOLA protections puts ALL Americans at risk!

This my response to the authorities who seem to be at a conundrum moment in regards to how to publicly protect ALL Americans from potential lethal biological entities brought to our lands by seemingly well meaning, but obviously self serving, bastard(s)!!!!!

_________________________________________________

EBOLA ALERT

I propose this immediate action document. tmy

To the Health Governing Board of the State of Maine, and any others:

Any direct disregard of International, Federal, State and or generally accepted standards of conduct, specifically in regards to quarantine of potentially infectious carriers of imminently death causing agents or biologically active entities, MUST be seen as a total and general disregard of any and all common medical practices, and as such, said persons, if holding a license and or certification and or privilege to practice ANY level of Medicine in that State or Federal concern, MUST adhere to Best Practices of International, Federal and State governance of present day accepted practices of quarantine and containment, in said regard. If said persons acceptance of such regulations is to disregard them, in part or in total, the immediate action of said board WILL BE to immediately revoke said persons license, certification and or privilege to practice ANY type of medicine in any and all jurisdictions governed, until such time as a court ordered review of said privilege, certification and or license is presented.

I suggest....implement as a general emergency order!

If needed, please!

tmy