"Not at War says MSNBC" 091214

Playlist Rachel Maddow Rachel Maddow 09/12/14 US announces war without declaring it Rachel Maddow reports that the White House, Pentagon, and State Department are all using the word “war” to describe military operations against ISIS, despite insisting just a day ago that they are merely counterterrorism operations.

The "war" on terrorism was declared 091201 or there about. Legally, by the United States of America, by the Congress of the USA, by the President of the USA. Just because the "media" has "downgraded" it, does not mean the USA is not fighting, just ask the vet's without limbs suffering since then. I feel you are creating something from nothing, since this "new" approach is a direct result of some of the most heinous depictions of "battlefield atrocities" ANYONE has ever seen, and has brought home to many nations the truth that these terrorists have no plan, no goal, no law and have as there "religious decree", the self-imposed right to kill everyone on the planet. Tell me otherwise, if you will.

Oh, by the way, all those "crimes committed during time of war" with penalties that include death, are in full affect!

