Why do right wing ex military personnel put their idiocy before the country that made them?

The following are my comments to this anti American blowhard, ex Army Colonel, who is impeaching himself and the oaths he swore to uphold.

First is the "article" from Colonel West espousing his "special knowledge" of some United States activities in foreign lands. I follow that here with my own words of "simple teaching" I feel the Colonel may want to look into.

At the very least, Colonel West has given up any security clearance he may have claimed...and has opened himself to potential treasonous acts if he were to offer his "special knowledge" to anyone from a foreign government or media outlet that is hostile to the USA, whether he realizes it or not!

Please help take this SOB down.

His article:

Exclusive: Confidential source reveals to me what really happened in Benghazi

Written by Allen West on May 23, 2014

Today as I returned from Detroit, I had a moment that I truly felt was God sent, as I don’t believe in coincidences. It happened on one of my flights, and it was two hours I will never forget.

I was seated beside someone who personally knew one of the men who was there on the roof in Benghazi. This person was excited to share with me the “ground truth” of what happened September 11, 2012.

My seat mate drew schematics to orient me to the “time and spacing” and the direction of the attack. I learned about the repeated orders to the men at the CIA annex to stand down and do nothing — thank God two of them, Glenn Doherty and Ty Woods, lived up to their code of honor and ran to the sound of the guns, resulting in their loss of life — but the preservation of life for others, their fellow Americans.

I learned about the proximity of the staging area of the attack to the U.S. Consulate in Benghazi, and the attackers were indeed Ansar al-Sharia, a group affiliated with al-Qaida. I came to understand why Ambassador Chris Stevens was there in the first place and that he had in fact requested better security but was denied – the question is, by whom? And I learned that the Martyrs of 17 February Brigade were in charge of security and were the ones who opened the gates, then fled.

I learned there are those who are being threatened with their pensions being cut off if they come forth to speak.

And I learned, as I presumed, that there was a covert weapons scheme going on in Libya, Benghazi. We had been supplying radical Islamists with weapons against Libyan President Moammar Gadhafi, effectively supplying the enemy and destabilizing that country. And it seems that there was a CIA weapons buy-back program, the aim of which was to ship the retrieved weapons out of Libya through Turkey, and to the Islamist forces in Syria.

Benghazi and the operations in Libya are shrouded in a fog of lies, deceit, manipulation, threats, intimidation, coercion, abandonment, and worst of all, potentially treason.

No, it was not about a kidnapping scheme, it was about something, as I’ve stated, that will make Iran-Contra look like Romper Room. The web of lies spun is coming apart, and all other committee hearings on this matter should be shut down.

The House has established a Select Committee — quite telling that the same has not been done in the Senate — and those involved, to include the President, MUST appear before Rep. Trey Gowdy.

And to those Democrats appointed to the committee: if you seek to obstruct the revelation of the truth, you are complicit and guilty as well.

Am I afraid because of what I now know? Heck no. I’m honored to have been entrusted, so I for one can be on the right side of history.

Why don't you go back and look at the comments and some of the public authorizations President Obama made about the "coming down" of Libya, you self spouting blowhard! President Obama stated from the get go that potentially anything short of Americans on the ground would be available to those the United States put their trust in. Why are you such a fear monger and anti American SOB? Let me guess.....you have nothing better to do!!!!You blowhard!!!

What's wrong Colonel, is the United States not killing those you where taught to hate, fast enough?

