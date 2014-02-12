US House approves "clean" dept limit bill...?????

Please note....this is a personal commentary on the current "GOP situation"......

http://finance.yahoo.com/news/u-house-approves-clean-debt-005933257.html

"Republicans used the debt limit with great effectiveness in 2011 to gain budget concessions, when a bitter standoff led to a deal calling for $2.1 trillion in cuts to U.S. discretionary spending over a decade. The fight also cost the United States its top-tier credit rating from Standard & Poor's."

("Direct quote from above article.")

Now that the GOP has BEGUN to realize the Dem's are the only politically active folks that have the knowledge, intelligence and empathetic understanding to fix the "earth shattering" mistakes that GOP lawmakers and all of their "anti-American, self serving, "screw the USA for the benefit of their own pocket", idiotic economic decision makers that they championed, could it be that the USA and the World, may finally move forward from this nearly earth impact full GOP debacle...of beyond belief idiocy?

I ask you...Mr. McConnell, Mr. Boehner, Mr. Cantor, Mr. McCarthy, Mr. Lankford, Mr. Cornyn...are you going to use this same modus operandi to show your "spiteful" disregard for any leadership other than "YOUR OWN"..and in doing so, show to the world to a much further degree how anti-American your message is....or are you going to finally represent the people who elected you rather than the hidden corporate entities, YOUR corrupt Supreme Court and the out of control "military industrial complex"?

Well???

tmy