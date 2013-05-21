YAHOO "news" censors anything they don't like, and joins "FOX news" as......"fox news 2"..???

Look at this fantastic example of the censorship at yahoo "news". I tried to comment about the total lack or professionalism of the so called "journalists" and yet, the archaic, self aggrandizing censorship of the ever so powerful..at least in their minds, YAHOO news...would not take the time to understand that I was referring to their misspelling in the "title" of their article as it appeared on the YAHOO start page. Please read my comment and thoughts!

MY COMMENTS to yahoo...which were totally censored!!!!!!

"HERE is a prime example as to why the people, reporters and editors at Yahoo,com are thought of so lowly!!! The Yahoo page title for this "article" reads...."Cardinal skips graduction event over Irish PM". ALL OF YOU AT YAHOO.....and at ASSOCIATED PRESS too.....your haste to publish...is waste!!! (referring to you as professionals...could be deemed as criminal intent)"

YAHOO "news" and some small minded person and who ever they work for are just such pussies...are we all just to begin referring to "Yahoo news" as "Fox News"???